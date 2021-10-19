Hezbollah Chief Claims To Have 100,000 Trained Fighters To 'protect Lebanon'

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday, October 18, announced that his militant group has 100,000 trained fighters.

In his speech, Nasrallah accused Samir Geagea, head of the Christian party, of sparking a civil war in the country and warned him not to miscalculate, according to AP. Nasrallah alleged Geagea of being responsible for Thursday’s clashes in Tayunea, Lebanon. The speech of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah comes amid rising tension in Lebanon.

Nasrallah showcased Hezbollah’s power, emphasising the group had 100,000 fighters but added that they were prepared to defend Lebanon from external enemies and not to engage in "internal fighting", according to AP.

In his first remarks since the gunbattle on the streets of Beirut, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah disclosed that they have weapons and would be using them to protect "territory". Furthermore, he said that they would be able to protect the "dignity and sovereignty" of the country against aggression and terrorism.

He alleged that the goal of Lebanese forces was to carry out "civil war" and added that they were a threat to "social peace" in Lebanon. "The real program for the Lebanese Forces is civil war," AP quoted Nasrallah as saying.

"We have prepared (those fighters) with their diverse weapons to defend our territory, our oil and gas that is being robbed before the eyes of Lebanese, to protect the dignity and sovereignty of our country from any aggression (and) terrorism and not for internal fighting," AP quoted Nasrallah as saying in his speech.

In his speech, Nasrallah accused the head of the Christian party, Samir Geagea, of sparking a civil war in the country. He warned Geagea to not miscalculate, adding that he should learn a lesson from the wars. Nasrallah told Geagea, "Don’t miscalculate. Be wise and behave. Learn a lesson from all your wars and all our wars."

Nasrallah accused Geagea and his party of trying to create fear among Lebanon’s Christians over Hezbollah’s intentions. Nasrallah accused Geagea of “manufacturing” clashes in the Tayuneh and called him a "criminal". After the statement of Nasrallah, Geagea's office refused to respond to the statement, as per AP.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP