High Level US Delegation To Visit Sri Lanka To Mull Means To Resolve Ongoing Crisis

In a bid to resolve the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a team of high-level US delegates representing the US Department of the Treasury and the US Department of State will visit the crisis-hit country on Sunday. According to News First, the delegation will include Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Asia, and Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, it said. The island nation is facing a severe financial crisis, which has forced it to announce a default on its international debt in April, becoming the first Asia-Pacific country to become completely bankrupt.

"In all their meetings, they will explore the most effective ways for the US to support Sri Lankans in need, Sri Lankans working to resolve the current economic crisis, and Sri Lankans planning for a sustainable and inclusive economy for the future, "said US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

"This visit underscores our ongoing commitment to the security and prosperity of the Sri Lankan people," Chung added.

"As Sri Lankans endure some of the greatest economic challenges in their history, our efforts to support economic growth and strengthen democratic institutions have never been more critical," she further added.

Hitherto, the US has announced USD 120 million in funding for small and medium-sized businesses in Sri Lanka, a $27 million contribution to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry, and $5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to assist those impacted by the current crisis. The US government has promised to provide $6 million in new grants to provide livelihood assistance to those hit hardest by the economic crisis and technical assistance on financial reform that will help stabilise the economy.

America has also vowed to support the island nation as they struggle to revive their economy, tackle food insecurity, and promote public health education, per the report. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's envoy to the US, Mahinda Samarasinghe, also met with President Joe Biden recently to discuss the ongoing crisis.

For the first time since its independence in 1948, Sri Lanka is struggling with the worst economic crisis, which has led to an increase in prices of all products and an acute shortage of all resources and essential products, including food, medicine, cooking gas, and fuel across the country. Protests have been going on in the country against the government since early April due to its handling of the economy. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, was forced to resign from his prime minister's position following the political and economic turmoil.

(Image: AP/Representative)

(With Inputs from ANI)