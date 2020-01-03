The Debate
Hilarious Back To Work Memes Flood Twitter As Holiday Season Comes To An End

Rest of the World News

Christmas and New Year’s were both celebrated with great zeal but as holiday season ends people shared hilarious memes about difficulty in going back to work.

Hilarious

It's that time of the year where the magic of the festive season has worn off and the comedown from excessive food, booze and family time is hitting hard. Christmas and New Year’s were both celebrated with great zeal but as the holiday season ends people are finding it difficult to get back to work.

#Backtowork

The internet has reacted in the best possible way with trending hashtags, posting memes and relatable statements. Netizens talked about strange observation, one noted the weird awkwardness of seeing colleagues again after time off while others talked about swapping slippers to work boots. Many users also shared their plans for the next week off while talking about the trauma of working for the rest of the days. Catch everything here: 

 

