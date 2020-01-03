Hilarious Back To Work Memes Flood Twitter As Holiday Season Comes To An End

It's that time of the year where the magic of the festive season has worn off and the comedown from excessive food, booze and family time is hitting hard. Christmas and New Year’s were both celebrated with great zeal but as the holiday season ends people are finding it difficult to get back to work.

The internet has reacted in the best possible way with trending hashtags, posting memes and relatable statements. Netizens talked about strange observation, one noted the weird awkwardness of seeing colleagues again after time off while others talked about swapping slippers to work boots. Many users also shared their plans for the next week off while talking about the trauma of working for the rest of the days. Catch everything here:

Please help: I don’t know what day it is; I don’t know my passwords; and is it still acceptable to have cheese for breakfast? #BackToWork #FestiveMadness pic.twitter.com/cVPvEVdcit — Emma Assender (@emmajoannewales) December 30, 2019

“Yeah, yeah, we had a good Christmas thanks. Quiet. It’s all about the kids. Got any bamboo?”#backtowork pic.twitter.com/m6ukYaocvS — Steve (@whydidfIy) January 3, 2020

"Have you forgotten your password?" "Yes."



"Have you forgotten how to your job?" "Yes."



"Have you forgotten everyone's name?"

"Who are you again?"#BackToWork — innocent drinks (@innocent) January 2, 2020

Here’s a poem for all those going #backtowork today. It’s called ‘New Year Office Chit-chat’. pic.twitter.com/nXXuxDPQBh — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) January 2, 2020

#backtowork ? Nah. Not today. Scotland has an extra public holiday on the 2nd of January.



It’s great being #Scottish. Why not join us? Use this citizenship test to see if you are eligible. pic.twitter.com/Tw49Uu0x6r — Paul Tonner (@PaulTonnerArt) January 2, 2020

As you go #backtowork today, remember, Prince Andrew is lounging around in a palace, unaccountable, unapologietic, surrounded by servants.



And your work pays for his life of luxury. — Revolting-Subject (@UnRoyalReporter) January 2, 2020

