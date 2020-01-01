Hilarious Fashion Fail: Dad Dresses His Daughter In Diaper Instead Of Cap

A father in Minnesota, US, recently became an internet sensation as he sent his daughter to a daycare centre in what he thought was a hat. Ashley Braun, the mother of two-year-old, Elsa, noticed that the toddler wasn't wearing any cap when she picked her up from the daycare, instead, she was wearing a knit diaper which her husband thought was a hat. A Facebook post shared by Ashley in which she had texted her husband saying, that isn't a hat, but a diaper cover soon went viral and was shared around 80,000 times and was able to receive 17,000 likes and 25,000 comments.

READ: Ingenious Father Gets Some Nap Time By Tricking Kids Into Believing He Is Posing

While speaking to an international media outlet, Ashley's husband, David said that Minnesota is freezing during winters and that is why he had put it on her, assuming that it was a hat. He had also thought that the two-leg holes were for pigtails. Ashley further also told the media outlet that this wasn't the first time that David had dressed the little one in a funny manner. She further added that he had also sent her to the daycare in swim shirt, tiny play shorts, completely opposite patterned shirts and pants numerous times.

READ: Salman Khan Elated On Becoming A Mama, Says 'becoming A Father The Only Thing Left Now'

Father interrogates daughter

While David dressed her daughter in a funny manner, another video of a father interrogating her daughter won millions of hearts. A toddler’s father is seen dealing calmly with the situation when she steals a jacket from a shop. The video was shared on social media and netizens appreciated the toddler and her father for their calm and composed attitude.

In the video the little girl is interrogated by her father when she came home wearing a jacket, her parents don't remember buying for her. The video was posted by the mother of the three-year-old girl named Mila. She is seen wearing a pink and blue jacket in the video. Ehab Rahman initially asked her, from where did she buy the jacket, to which she replied “From the jacket store” and she further added, "for five monies". Her father also asked her if any of her classmates wear the same jacket and she revealed the name of one of them. The father very calmly explained to her that the jacket does not belong to her and should be returned back to the store.

so mila came home from school today with a random jacket pic.twitter.com/bAnBo3NOUf — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

READ: Angelina Jolie's Turbulent History With Her Father Jon Voight

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Is 'touched' As Poland Pays Tribute To His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan