Temporary suspension of service occurred on a segment of Mexico City's subway network due to a chicken escaping onto the railway tracks. Footage released by the city's Metro system on Monday depicted a power outage at a station close to the city's downtown area on Sunday.

In the video also shared by AP's Twitter handle, maintenance personnel and civil defense officers wearing hard hats could be seen pursuing the elusive bird across the tracks using brooms, gloves, and a trash bag.

Despite several unsuccessful attempts to capture the chicken, one worker finally managed to apprehend it by tossing his coat over the bird. The metro system promptly restored service following the incident.

Watch the amusing video:

A chicken on the loose brought subway service in Mexico City to a temporary halt Tuesday.



After several failed attempts to capture it, the metro system said service was quickly restored after the chicken was eventually caught. pic.twitter.com/kR36SEHQFT — The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2023

City officials in Mexico City have attributed a string of incidents within the subway system to deliberate sabotage. Among these incidents was an occurrence earlier this year when a woman was initially detained but subsequently released, following the discovery of fragments from a plastic washing machine agitator on the subway tracks at a different station, reported AP. Subsequent investigations revealed that the incident was, in fact, accidental in nature.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has faced repeated instances of subway accidents, which have proven to be a consistent source of embarrassment. Sheinbaum, who is widely regarded as the leading candidate from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party to potentially succeed him in the 2024 presidential election, has had to grapple with these incidents as part of her political challenges.

In May 2021, a tragic incident occurred in which an elevated section of the subway system in Mexico City collapsed, resulting in the loss of 26 lives and leaving nearly 100 people injured. An investigation into the incident revealed deficiencies in the construction of the affected line.

As a result, 10 former officials have been charged with offenses including homicide, injury, and property damage. However, it is worth noting that as of now, none of these individuals have been imprisoned for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Similar to the president, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has occasionally attributed setbacks and challenges she faces to a perceived conservative conspiracy aimed at undermining her. In a move earlier this year, President López Obrador instructed 6,000 National Guard agents to carry out patrols on subway platforms as a measure to enhance security and address concerns within the subway system.