Hindi Diwas 2022: From Jungle To Jugaad, Here Are Hindi Words Added To Oxford Dictionary

India celebrates Hindi Diwas every year on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of the Hindi language as one of the official languages of the nation. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language and its rich literature and even marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, an acclaimed Indian scholar, historian, and writer, who played a significant role in getting the language its due credit. Various events are conducted all over the country to celebrate the day and the language.

Not just Indians, Hindi language has been commonly used by people around the world, even by people who don’t even speak the language. The words have become so popular that even the Oxford Dictionary has added many of those words. Here’s a list of a few of them.

Dadagiri

This popularly-used word was also added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2017. The Oxford dictionary describes the term as an ”the act of using strength and power to frighten or hurt weaker people.”

Jungle

Jungle was one of the very few first words originating from India to be picked up by the Oxford dictionary. With his origins from Sanskrit, the word entered English language use through Hindi.

Chakka Jam

Oxford dictionary added this word in 2017. The translation of the word in the dictionary reads,” a protest in which people block a road or cause a traffic jam.”

Achcha

This was one of the 90 words from various languages that was added 2017. The dictionary describes the word as “used to show that the speaker agrees with, accepts, understands, etc. something.”

Timepass

One might be mistaken to think that it is an actual English word. This was another such word that was added in 2017.

It means “the action of spending time doing something, especially something that has no aim or is not very useful”, as per the dictionary.

Jugaad

This was another word that was added to Oxford Dictionary in 2017. The dictionary translates the word as "a flexible approach to problem-solving that uses limited resources in an innovative way".