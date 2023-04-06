Hindu Temple Vandalised In Canada Again, Anti-India Graffiti Found On Building Wall

Amid a series of high-profile hate attacks and desecrations of Hindu temples in Canada, it has now come to light that BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir has also been desecrated in Canada's Windsor town in Ontario province. Based on the footage obtained by Windsor police, it was found that miscreants spray painted anti-India graffiti in black on an exterior wall of the building late on Tuesday, April 5, night. Notably, this is the fifth such incident where a Hindu temple has been defaced with such graffiti in Canada.

According to Windsor police, after the incident was reported, security officials were dispatched to the 1700 block of Northway Avenue. After reaching the spot, the officers found that anti-Hindu slogans had been written on the temple's outer wall.

The police further stated that during the investigation, they also found a video showing "two suspects in the area after 12 am." In the video, "one suspect was committing the act of writing anti-India slogans on the wall of the temple building while the other was keeping watch."

While speaking to Republic TV, VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal condemned the attack and said the Hindu community across Canada and India are disheartened by the incident. Bansal further went on to slam the Canadian government for not taking strict action despite the fact that the Hindu community living in Canada contributes so much to the country's economy.

"The Canadian authorities are not taking strict action against these types of attacks. The Canadian government must understand how much the people of India contribute to Canada and Australia. This is very saddening for the Hindu community," said VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal. He added saying, "Hindus will raise this issue at the appropriate stage, and these attacks need to be stopped."

Other incidents of desecration of Hindu temples in Canada

On February 14, a similar incident was reported from Canada's Mississauga, in the GTA, where Ram Mandir was vandalised with slogans spraypainted against Hindus and PM Modi. Also, it was found that the leader of the separatist Khalistan movement, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was described as a "martyr" and Hindus were abused with graffiti.

Another attack was reported on January 30. The Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton was similarly desecrated. Prior to that, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi located in the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill was defaced last year in July. Also in September last year, an incident of vandalism was reported in Toronto, where the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple was attacked.