Hiroshima Day 2021: City Mayor Urges Japan To Join UN Treaty To Ban Nuclear Weapons

Japan observed the 76th Hiroshima Day on August 6, Friday. The atomic bombing of the Japanese city during World War II killed thousands of innocent civilians. Calling for an end to nuclear deterrence, people in the city observed a small-scale remembrance ceremony and held a moment of silence at the peace memorial park. Speaking at the occasion, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged countries to shift away from nuclear deterrence and engage in trust-building dialogues.

Backing his stance, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stressed the need to persevere with realistic initiatives towards nuclear disarmament amidst a severe security environment and widening differences between nations’ positions on the issue, Japan-based Kyodo news reported.

The mayor also called for Tokyo to join a UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons. The pact named, The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) asks countries to refrain from participating in nuclear activities, including testing, development, stockpiling activities, amongst others. “The treaty also prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory and the provision of assistance to any State in the conduct of prohibited activities,” as per a statement on the UN website.

Image Credit: AP

Hiroshima atomic bombings

The atomic bomb 'Little Boy' detonated on Hiroshima, Japan, killed nearly 80,000 instantly; this marked the first use of nuclear weapons in war. Tens and thousands later succumbed to nuclear radiation poisoning. On August 6, 1945, the United States of America, under the authorization of President Harry Truman, dropped the nuclear bomb not just to force Japan to stop the war but to cripple the Japanese ability to fight future wars. Following this, on August 10, 1945, the US used another B-29 bomber to blow up Nagasaki that killed another 40,000 people. The aftermath of the bombings forced Japan to surrender.

Hiroshima was the primary target of the Allies after the Axis superpower, Germany, surrendered in May 1945. After Germany admitted to the peace treaty, the war in Europe came to an end. This shifted the focus of the Axis powers to the Pacific War. The Allies consisted of the US, Britain, France, USSR, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Yugoslavia, while the Axis powers consisted of Germany, Italy, Japan, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria.

Main Image Credit: AP

