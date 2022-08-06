Hiroshima Day 2022: Significance, History And Impact Of WWII Atomic Bombings

Hiroshima Day is observed on August 6 every year to raise awareness of the disastrous effects of the atom bomb and the need to promote "peace politics" among nations. It is a day to remember the usage of a nuclear weapon and its devastating effects on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The incident took place in 1945 and resulted in many deaths and heavy aftermath as well. In memory of all the people who lost their lives, August 6 is remembered as Hiroshima Day.

Hiroshima Day 2022: Significance

The commemoration of Hiroshima Day is extremely important because it serves as a reminder of the atrocities that were committed in 1945, the final year of World War II. According to the Quebec Agreement, the United States dropped the "Little Boy" uranium gun-type bomb on Hiroshima with the United Kingdom's approval. On August 9, another bomb was also dropped on Nagasaki. The mortality toll from the attacks ranged from 129,000 to 226,000. Many scholars believe that it is important to remember the impact of an event as such so that humankind never uses atomic bombs ever again in the future.

Hiroshima Day 2022: History

According to scholars, at the time of the bombings, Hiroshima was a blooming city that had both industrial and military significance for Japan and it was probably why the Allied forces decided to bomb this city first. Kokura and Nagasaki were the other targets as well on that day. On the day of August 6, Squadron B-29 Enola Gay (bomber jet) took flight for Hiroshima and dropped the bomb. Many people reported having seen a bright flash of light as the atomic bomb detonated.

The bomb killed 90,000-146,000 people on impact and several others suffered due to its devastating effects. Many people also died the following year due to the effects of burns, radiation sickness, and other injuries. Many scientists report that children in the city are still born with birth defects due to radiation.

It is also reported that post-attack casualties, cancer and leukaemia also increased among the survivors and the next generation of people, all due to the bombing that took place on that fateful day. Even a harsh impact on brain development was noticed in the people of Japan, for years after the incident.