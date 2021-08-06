Hiroshima Marks 76th Year Of US Atomic Bombings; Citizens Still Live In The Nuclear Shadow

On August 6, 1945, US Bomber B-29, under the authorization of President Harry S Truman, dropped a 64kg bomb on Hiroshima and crippled its fate for decades to come. The Japanese city on Friday, August 6, 2021, observed the 76th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing during World War II. Even after over 70 years, visuals of the colossal blast have remained etched in the memories of the Japanese. Take a look at the devastating pictures from after the strike:

Nuclear disarmament, a slow process: UN Chief at The Hiroshima Day speech

On the eve of Hiroshima Day, Mayor Kazumi Matsui delivered a speech at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. During his speech, Matsui urged the world leaders to unite for permanent termination of the usage of nuclear weapons. "Nuclear weapons, developed to win wars, are a threat of total annihilation that we can certainly end if all nations work together," Matsui said. Throughout his speech, Matsui reiterated how nuclear weapons pose a serious "threat to humanity." Additionally, he also requested the Japanese government to "immediately" endorse and sanction the Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, during his speech blind sighted the Treaty referred by Matsui. However, during a press conference, he mentioned that the said Treaty "lacks support not only from the nuclear weapons states including the United States but also from many countries that do not possess nuclear arms." He suggested, "What's appropriate is to seek a passage to realistically promote the nuclear disarmament."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-general Antonio Guterres lamented over the sluggishness of the nuclear disarmament deal. "The only guarantee against the US for nuclear weapons is their total elimination," Guterres said in a video message to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial in Japan. He also added that the UN and he personally endorses the goal of a "nuclear-weapon-free world." Calling on other nuclear power countries for the total elimination of the arms race, he added, " we can never take the norm against nuclear weapons for granted." Lastly, he concluded by urging the governments to use the "Tenth Review Conference do the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty" to strengthen their commitment to abolish nuclear weapons.

Health care and welfare support to nuclear "black rain" survivors

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his speech extended "comprehensive support measures" like health, medical care, and welfare for the aging survivors. The announcement came after the Japan giver in July decided to grand official medical benefits to 84 "black rain" survivors of Hiroshima. As per reports, the decision came after much debate over Japan's Central Government's slow progress to eliminate "government-set boundaries" used to decide the eligibility of the survivors for medical care.

Suga apologizes for skipping parts of his speech

In the final set of events at the Hiroshima Day commemoration, PM Suga inadvertently skipped parts of his speech. The parts skipped included salient points about nuclear disarmament deals and the umbrella Treaty that has shaped as a backbone since WWII ended. "The important point is that his heart wasn't simply there," former Hiroshima Mayor Tadatoshi Akiba criticised Suga.

About 80,000 people were killed instantly as the "Little Boy" was detonated on Hiroshima. Tens and thousands later succumbed to nuclear radiation poisoning. Following this, another 40,000 were killed when the US bombed Nagasaki on August 10, 1945.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP