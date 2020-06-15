Hong Kong Officer Kneeling On Student Protester's Neck Says It Was Within Protocol

Hong Kong police have said that the force used by police personnel on a girl during the protest on June 12 was minimal and within the protocol. The incident that took place on Friday during the recent wave of pro-democracy protests in the city, where a police officer in riot gear pinned down a female protester and pressed the student with his knee on her neck. In the video that went viral following the incident, two police officers can be seen pressing down the female student with their knee, one on her waist and the other on her neck.

According to reports, the female student who is 16-year-old said that she was not able to breathe when the incident happened. The student was supposedly distributing leaflets from a booth raising awareness against the controversial national security bill being pushed by Beijing. As per reports, the police had earlier allowed the operation of booths distributing leaflets but later a group of policemen came and surrounded one of the booths for 20 minutes before apprehending three people, including the student.

6. Beyond any doubt, this is also the time when saying no is a crime. When #China unilaterally imposes a draconian #NationalSecurityLaw on #HK, high schoolers were forcibly arrested by #police just because they call for the withdrawal of the unpopular law. pic.twitter.com/4oLIXrWjZE — Demosistō 香港眾志 😷 (@demosisto) June 12, 2020

Hong Kong protests

Protests across Hong Kong are still taking place over the national security bill and the national anthem bill. Hong Kongers are demanding the end of China's interference in the city's internal affairs. China, however, is pressing hard on the commercial hub of the world, planning to bring in national security law, that critics fear would allow Beijing to curb freedoms in Hong Kong among other things. China has drawn criticism from across the world over the bill, including from the United Kingdom, which controlled Hong Kong until 1997.

(Image Credit: AP)

