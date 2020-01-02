Hogmanay Reveller Barges In During Live Telecast Of New Year's Eve

Footage showing a drunk woman pushing another partygoer in the face at the famous Edinburgh street party is doing rounds of the internet. The video was captured during the live telecast of the New Year's Eve celebration on a British news channel. The woman has been widely slammed for her rogue behaviour.

"She is boring, talk to me"

On Tuesday, a blond woman caught everybody’s attention after she interrupted a live broadcast. Reporter James Matthews was on ground to report about the New Year’s Eve celebration when the woman interfered pushing her way into the camera and gestured into the camera.

Following the incident, Matthews ignored the woman and continued asking another reveller about the Hogmanay fireworks display when the drunk woman barged into the scene. The live footage shows the rogue party woman placing her hand on other woman’s face and she can also be heard saying, “She is boring, talk to me.”

Many people took to online platforms to slam the woman after watching the video. One man wrote that it was an absolutely disgusting behaviour and she has made Scotland look like a joke while others added that she was just a stupid drunken idiotic person.

"Hope she is reading this. You just ridiculed yourself on live TV," he added. Another user wrote, "Watched this and was in shock. What a disgusting person. Felt so bad for the woman."

Hogmanay is a Scottish word for New Year’s Eve and Edinburgh’s new year’s festival is one of the largest celebrations in the world. The 3-day festival includes a torchlight procession, live music concerts, family events, massive street party, traditional dancing, fireworks and even a costumed parade that ends with a dip in the freezing river.

Nearly, 1,50,000 attended the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh during the three days of events welcoming New Year 2020.