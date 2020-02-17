Holden Cars Will Stop Running On Australian Roads By End Of 2020: General Motors

General Motors (GM) has reportedly announced that it is going to halt the manufacturing of the Holden brand cars designed for Australian roads, and the brand is expected to disappear by the end of this year, 2020. The move comes three years after local manufacturing ended with the shuttering of the Holden plant at Elizabeth in Adelaide city, South Australia.

According to the reports, the American company would no longer produce vehicles with a right-hand drive and that might cost the Australian and other right-hand-drive markets like Thailand approximately $1 billion. Over 800 jobs are expected to vanish, many as likely will disappear by the end of June. Around 200 workers will stay on as service and warranty staff, confirmed reports.

Existing car warranties and services to continue

The company has reportedly promised its existing Australian and New Zealand customers that their Holden car warranties and servicing packages will be honoured and are expected to continue. General Motors reportedly claimed that they will provide servicing and spare parts for at least 10 years including the handling recalls if required.

Julian Blissett, GM international operations senior vice president, told the media that after a comprehensive assessment, the company regrets that they could not prioritize the investment required for Holden to be successful for the long term in Australia and New Zealand, over all other considerations globally. He further added that the company was proud of its 160-year history, however tough decisions had to be made in order for it to continue to survive.

GM Holden interim chairman and managing director Kristian Aquilina reportedly said that the announcement to depart might be felt deeply by dedicated customers who feel connected to the brand which has been there for 160 years. He further added that all the hard work and talent of the company, however, has not been able to overcome the challenges of the parent company.

The social media users have left heart-broken responses on Twitter, several users drove down the memory lane of their Holden cars experience and expressed displeasure at the decision of the car company.

As a car lover & expert, this makes me sad. Not only has an iconic manufacturer reached the end of the road (no pun intended) but also 600 passionate workers will lose their jobs.

I’ve got so many @holden_aus memories that I certainly won’t forget❤️#Holden | #TheProjectTV — James Bonica (@J_Bonica) February 17, 2020

I was upset when Holden stopped making cars in Australia. Now that GM has announced the end of Holden I am devastated. My Dad had a Torana similar to this one and he gave it to me in 1990. It had already done 525,000 km but still went like the wind. I loved that Car. RIP Holden. pic.twitter.com/jElfKOzxNp — Peter Khalil MP (@PeterKhalilMP) February 17, 2020

My first car. A 1948 FX 215 Holden Sedan. Gee didn't I have some fun in that machine! Then there were FC's EJ's EH's HD (Utes) HK's HT's & HG's. My father was a used car dealer, Honest Jim they called him! Fond memories of the Holden brand! pic.twitter.com/fHB5lnGz55 — Steve Gibbons (@SteveGibbonsXMP) February 17, 2020