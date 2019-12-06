Holiday Inn Express Hotel In Thailand Catches Fire, Over 400 People Evacuated

A hotel in Thailand caught massive fire on Friday morning, December 6, which forced the authorities to evacuate more than 400 tourists. Around 4.30 am, police received the calls about blazes at an oceanside Holiday Inn Hotel in Pattaya and firefighters reached the scene immediately, dousing the fire within 30 minutes. No casualty has been reported in the incident and police is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire engulfed the third floor of the eight-storey building on Soi Bua Khao in tambon Nong Phrue, Bang Lamung district. Three fire trucks were deployed at the scene as the flames completely destroyed the third floor. A security guard reportedly watched the flames, coming out of a balcony, spread out with the help of winds. Police helped rescue the tourists including women, children, elderly and disabled people.

Videos shared on social media

People shared videos and pictures of the fire on social media where the onlookers rushed away from the scene.

Thailand notorious lax safety standards lead to the Holiday inn Pattaya being burned to the ground. The Fire Brigade could not reach the hotel through the small soi. 400 tourists were evacuated.

The Royal Jomtien /Pattaya fire killed at least 91 this time no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/GCzSisjprk — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) December 6, 2019

In a similar incident last month, a huge fire broke out in the basement of a victorian seafront hotel which engulfed it within minutes. The Claremont Hotel, along with the Pier Hotel, was evacuated after the blaze started and fire services were informed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received a call, at 8.52 local time, on November 22, to reports of a fire in the basement of the Claremont Hotel. Around 12 fire engines reached at the scene, along with officers and specialist appliances. Seawater was pumped from the beach to be used by firefighters and the firefighting operation was supported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police.

