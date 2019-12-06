The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Holiday Inn Express Hotel In Thailand Catches Fire, Over 400 People Evacuated

Rest of the World News

Holiday Inn Express hotel in Thailand caught massive fire on Friday morning, December 6, which forced the authorities to evacuate more than 400 tourists.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Holiday Inn Express Hotel

A hotel in Thailand caught massive fire on Friday morning, December 6, which forced the authorities to evacuate more than 400 tourists. Around 4.30 am, police received the calls about blazes at an oceanside Holiday Inn Hotel in Pattaya and firefighters reached the scene immediately, dousing the fire within 30 minutes. No casualty has been reported in the incident and police is investigating the cause of the fire.

Read: CPI(M) Demands Yogi's Resignation After Unnao Rape Victim Set On Fire

The fire engulfed the third floor of the eight-storey building on Soi Bua Khao in tambon Nong Phrue, Bang Lamung district. Three fire trucks were deployed at the scene as the flames completely destroyed the third floor. A security guard reportedly watched the flames, coming out of a balcony, spread out with the help of winds. Police helped rescue the tourists including women, children, elderly and disabled people.

Read: Greece: Fire Breaks Out At A Luxury Hotel, Firefighters Deployed To Rescue People

Videos shared on social media

People shared videos and pictures of the fire on social media where the onlookers rushed away from the scene.

Read: Canadian Firefighters To Help Desperate Australians Tame Wild Bushfires

In a similar incident last month, a huge fire broke out in the basement of a victorian seafront hotel which engulfed it within minutes. The Claremont Hotel, along with the Pier Hotel, was evacuated after the blaze started and fire services were informed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received a call, at 8.52 local time, on November 22, to reports of a fire in the basement of the Claremont Hotel. Around 12 fire engines reached at the scene, along with officers and specialist appliances. Seawater was pumped from the beach to be used by firefighters and the firefighting operation was supported by West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police.

Read: Four Arrested For Setting Shops On Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG