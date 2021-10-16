Hollow Island Discovered On Google Maps Gets Netizens Attempting To Solve Mystery

People frequently use Google maps to see fascinating locations. Every now and then, netizens are treated to strange locations discovered on Google Maps and shared on social media. In the latest image circulating on the internet, people are debating what this mysterious island on Google Maps is. One Reddit user named, u/kokoblocks shared the photo of the island on a popular Google Maps thread. The small, almost triangular-shaped land mas,s has not been given precise coordinates.

The outside of the island appears to depict a calmer sea, with occasional waves breaking against what are presumably beautiful beaches, according to Lad Bible. The centre of the island is entirely blacked out, and the reason for that is unknown.

Netizens tried to solve the mystery

Since being shared on Reddit for three days, it has received 91% upvotes and 46 comments. Many people tried to solve the mystery in the comment section, one Reddit user wrote, "Ok so the real answer is the blue color around the island is a painted-in color so the oceans look uniform in the maps. Islands are added by erasing some of that blue to let the satellite image show through. Sometimes they do a sloppy job. So what you are seeing moving inward is: artificial ocean color, real ocean with waves, beach, island. As for the shape, idk man islands come in all shapes and sizes I don’t discriminate."

Another commented, "Well If we wana get geekish, "An island is a secluded piece of land surrounded by water on all sides whereas peninsula is a piece of land surrounded by water on only three sides" BUT a peninsula also needs to be connected to another land mass.. Peninsulas are connected to the mainland by an isthmus and hence can be accessed via land. So u wrong.. its an island.. But I could be wrong, the black area could be water, An atoll sometimes known as a coral atoll But atolls are also called Atoll Islands, so they islands as well as atolls, but not peninsulas..... To rhe best of my understanding."

One person also joked in the comment section by writing, "Ladies and gentlemen, they have found the Island in "Lost." While another person wrote, "Have you found the square and circle shaped islands also?"

Image: Reddit/ @r/GoogleMaps