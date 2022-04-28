Holocaust Survivors Urge Russia To Restore Peace In Ukraine; Cite Danger Of Unchecked Hate

As the Russian aggression against Ukrainian civilians continues, Holocaust survivors across the world united on Wednesday and appealed for urgent restoration of peace. In a video released on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), at least 100 Holocaust survivors echoed the danger of unchecked hate and asked the world to stand with them. The survivors asked the world leaders to remember the Nazi genocide in order to avoid repeating the horrors of the past, potentially pointing fingers at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The video was released by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which is popularly known as the "Claims Conference". The main role of the group is to negotiate compensation and reestablishment of survivors. In a statement released by the president of the Claims Conference, Gideon Taylor, he said, "The world is full of strife – from the pandemic to the crisis happening in Ukraine – on remembrance days like Yom HaShoah, it is so important to stop and reflect."

"The call to action these survivors put forth today is not only one of remembrance but one of action, a reminder that we do not have to be bystanders. We can all stand up in our own way and we can choose to not let our collective history repeat itself," he added.

Survivor laments how the new generation has forgotten the atrocities faced by millions

According to Taylor, Ukraine has been facing similar brutality against Ukraine and stressed the war crimes being committed by the Russian troops in Bucha and other regions of the war-torn country. Meanwhile, another survivor, who is in his 90s, lamented that the current generation has no idea about the atrocities they had faced during their childhood in which nearly 6 million Jews were killed.

"If we do not remember them, we are murdering them twice because we have forgotten them. And we have forgotten the tragic travesty that was visited upon millions of people," said Ginger Lane, a Holocaust survivor who along with her siblings was hidden in a fruit orchard near Berlin by non-Jews.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)