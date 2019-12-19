Homeless Man Who Sought Jail Gets Life Imprisonment For Attacking A Cyclist

A homeless man who knocked down a cyclist from his car got his wish to go to prison granted after the Oldenburg court gave him the longest sentence that he could have gotten, sending the 62-year-old man in jail for life. The man identified as Eberhard B from Mönchengladbach had deliberately knocked down a cyclist in an attempt to get jailed so as to seek "all-round care in a penal institution".

Victim in serious condition

A 48-year-old cyclist, who was unknown to the homeless man, was seriously injured in the attack when the car drove on him while he was cycling at the bicycle path in the northern state of Lower Saxony. His victim was seriously injured in the attack and is still suffering from the physical and psychological effects of the accident.

The car which was the only possession left of the homeless man had no insurance since the car's license had long expired. As reported by a court spokesman, the man appeared to be remorseful for his actions and decided to give the victim his pension payments.

According to the judges at Oldenburg district court, in North Germany, the accused who was in his sixties had become homeless after losing his job as a computer scientist and had then gone on to spend all his savings on a trip around Europe. Since his motivation (for seeking permanent care and shelter in jail) was crystal clear, the intent being malicious and fuelled by greed, then qualified as attempted murder.

