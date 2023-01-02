'Homes For People': Canada Bars Non-resident Investors From Buying Homes For 2 Years

Canada has passed a legislation to bar non-residents from buying residential property in the country. The decision comes amid a surge in property prices in the North American nation. The Canadian government passed the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act on Sunday, December 1. The act will prohibit "Non-Canadians" from buying residential property as investments for two years, according to CNN.

Canada has seen a swift rise in property prices since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The desirability of Canadian homes is attracting profiteers, wealthy corporations and foreign investors. This is leading to a real problem of underused and vacant housing, rampant speculation, and skyrocketing prices. Homes are for people, not investors," a campaign statement of PM Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party said.

The law, however, does not apply to temporary residents within the within the meaning of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act who satisfy prescribed conditions.

CREA unhappy

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has taken expressed concerns over the new law. "Canada has built a reputation as a multicultural nation that welcomes people from around. As currently proposed, the prohibition on the purchase of residential property by non-Canadians can impact our reputation as a welcoming nation."

The group said the potential benefits of the ban are likely to be modest.

Was this legislation needed?

Several questions have been raised on the necessity of the law itself. This is because, average home prices in Canada peaked only a little about $800,000 in February and have fallen steadily since then, according to a CNN report. CREA claims inventory of homes for sale has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

CREA further said the move by Canada may prompt the US and Mexico to also come up with similar legislations that will impact Canadians outside Canada. Canadians purchase vacation and residential homes in many countries, especially in the USA, CREA said, adding: "If Canada places a ban on Americans owning property in Canada, we should expect them to respond in kind."