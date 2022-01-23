Honduras Congress Turns Violent As Libre Politicians Fight Over Election Of New President

During the swearing-in of a new congressional president, chaos and violence were witnessed in the National Congress of Honduras when skirmishes broke out among the members of president-elect Xiomara Castro's party. According to Sky News, members of Castro's Leftist Libre Party clashed amongst themselves after Jorge Calix, not Luis Redondo, was chosen as the congress president. Earlier, Castro and her coalition partner, the Honduras Saviour Party (PSH), had already decided that Redondo would be picked for the post. However, things escalated when roughly 20 members of the Libre Party rebelled and voted against Redondo.

Inside the chamber, there was pushing and yelling between Libre supporters and separatist members. Meanwhile, outside, enraged Libre supporters locked the doors of Congress, preventing members from leaving. Further, in a bid to stabilize the crisis, riot police were dispatched and finally took control of the situation, Associated Press reported.

Furious officials pushed their way onto the stage where Calix was being sworn in for his position, yelling "traitors" and "Xiomara." After the congressmen began throwing fists, Calix was compelled to flee the scene.

Xiomara Castro became the first female President of Honduras

Honduras' 128-member Congress convened for the first time after being elected in November 2021. After the confrontation, Castro remarked on Twitter, "The betrayal is complete." Xiomara Castro became the first female President of Honduras on December 1, who was elected on November 28, ending the National Party's 12-year dominance.

PSH, whose head Salvador Nasralla withdrew his presidential candidacy in October, had backed Castro and helped her win the election. Further, Nasralla agreed to have someone from his party selected as the new president of Congress as part of the accord, Sky News reported.

In addition to this, Castro, along with some other senior government officials, including the next congressional president, will be sworn in on January 27 in a ceremonial event that will be accompanied by dignitaries like the United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

