Honduras To Get First Woman President After Ruling Party Concedes Defeat To Xiomara Castro

Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro became the first female President of Honduras on December 1. The conservative ruling party accepted loss in presidential elections held two days earlier on Tuesday, handing victory to Castro and assuaging fears of a second contested election and violent demonstrations. According to the National Electoral Council, the former first lady garnered 53% of the vote and Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, the National Party's presidential candidate recorded 34%, with 52% of the votes counted. Castro announced on Twitter. "Don't worry, I'm not going to let you down!"

Despite only almost half of the votes from Sunday's election being tabulated, Asfura, the National Party's presidential candidate, stated in a statement that he had personally congratulated Castro, AP reported. He further added that he had met with Castro's family. Mayor Nasry Asfura said, “Now I want to say it publicly, that I congratulate her for her victory and as president-elect, I hope that God illuminates and guides her so that her administration does the best for the benefit of all of us Hondurans, to achieve development and the desire for democracy,” media agency AP reported.

Asfura's acceptance of the outcome came as a comfort to many Hondurans who had dreaded a contested election after a catastrophe in 2017 that sparked street protests and killed 23 people. Following that election, the government had imposed a curfew and only three weeks later pronounced now-outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernández the winner, despite the Organization of American States' observation mission pushing for an election re-do.

US Secretary of State Blinken congratulated Castro

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Castro on winning the election. He wrote on Twitter, "The Honduran people exercised their power to vote in a free and fair election. We congratulate them and President-Elect @XiomaraCastroZ and look forward to working together to strengthen democratic institutions, promote inclusive economic growth, and fight corruption."

With 12 years of National Party rule, Castro rode a wave of popular anger that crested in Hernández's second term. As the president of a Central American country, she will encounter significant obstacles. Unemployment is above 10%, northern Honduras was hit by two severe hurricanes last year, and street gangs are dragging down the economy with their extortion rackets and violence, driving migration to the US.

