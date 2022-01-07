Hong Kong: 170 Party Goers, Including Govt Officials Quarantined As COVID Cases Detected

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the globe, about 170 people in Hong Kong including top government officials have been ordered to quarantine after they were found to have attended a large birthday party where two guests tested positive for Coronavirus. Even though parties like these were not illegal when it took place, the Hong Kong government had warned against large gatherings and issued specific rules. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had expressed disappointment on Thursday that officials of the government had attended the large party during the Omicron outbreak in the city.

Lam said that the actions of the officials did not set a good precedent for the general public. The party ended up triggering fears of a new cluster of Coronavirus after two guests tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Hong Kong health authorities said that all guests at the party which took place on January 3, would be classified as close contacts and should be sent to mandatory quarantine.

The large birthday party with positive COVID-19 cases was reported at a time when the city has been ramping up efforts to control the Omicron variant. Hong Kong authorities have locked down multiple residential buildings for mass testing and have placed hundreds of people in quarantine. It is to note that around 170 guests had attended the party including around 9 government officials and 20 lawmakers, stated AP.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch at the Center for Health Protection said, “We now think that every person who had gone to the party is now a close contact. Therefore, our quarantine work is specifically aimed at the people who have attended the party.”

Who was the party held for?

Local media including South China Morning Post reported that the party was held for the principal liaison officer for Hong Kong at the Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, Witman Hung. Shenzhen Qianhai Authority is responsible for overseeing economic development between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, as per the report. The government officials who attended the party included Hong Kong police chief Raymond Siu, home affairs minister Caspar Tsui and Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang. Following the city-wide criticism, Au even apologised and vowed to stay vigilant in the future.

Image: AP/Pixabay

