Hong Kong: At Least 10 Boats Sink In A Typhoon Shelter; No Reports Of Any Injuries

A fire broke in Hong Kong's Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter in the early hours of June 27. The fire engulfed over 30 boats, resulting in the sinking of at least 10, according to AP. Firefighters rescued 35 people from the vessel and one person who felt unwell was hospitalised.

Firefighters used 11 fireboat monitors, six jets and mobilised four breathing apparatus team to extinguish the fire. The fire broke out at 2:30 am in Hong Kong's Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter. The fire incident was upgraded to No.3 alarm fire just over two hours later, reported RTHK. The fire was brought under control more than six hours later. The cause of the fire remains unknown until now.

As per local reports, people were advised by the authorities to close their doors and windows in case they were affected by fumes. The Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter is located off the edge of Ap Lei Chau, or "Duck Tongue Island" in English. It is a small island connected by a bridge to Hong Kong Island.

Meanwhile, a fire erupted on a container ship sailing towards Singapore in the Indian Ocean, according to AP. Navy spokesperson Indika de Silva said the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Center in Colombo received a message about a fire on the Liberian-flagged ship. There was no information about any casualties or damage. The ship left Colombo port in Sri Lanka on June 22 and is about 480 nautical miles (890 kilometers) off the country's southern coast, reported AP citing Silva.

(Inputs from AP)