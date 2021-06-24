Hong Kong Bans Passenger Flights From Indonesia Amid Rise In Imported COVID-19 Cases

Amidst a surge in COVID cases, the Hong Kong administration has announced that it will ban passenger flights from Indonesia starting June 25, deeming arrivals from the country as “extremely high risk”. Hong Kong successfully curbed the spread of the deadly contagion initially but has reported multiple imported cases in recent weeks. Additionally, it registered its first local case involving the lethal delta variant on Wednesday, sending authorities into alert. On the other hand, Indonesia with its “pandemic fatigue” is witnessing a continuous surge in its COVID caseload.

Announcing the ban on visitors from Indonesia, Hong Kong officials said that the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by them. Responding to the same, Jakarta said that the ban was “temporary” and advised migrant workers affected by the suspension to contact their employers. The Chinese controlled city-state has already banned flights from four countries including India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Vaccination

Hong Kong has registered 11,899 cases, out of whom 210 have died and 11,619 have recovered. As many as 2,026,134 people in Hong Kong have received at least their first dose while 1,322,064 people been fully inoculated. On the other hand, Indonesia has reported 2,033,421 cases out of whom 55,594 have lost their lives and 1,817,303 have recovered, as per the latest tally by worldometers.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered authorities to ramp up the country's vaccination campaign as the World Health Organization warned of the need to increase COVID-19 restrictions in the country. In an effort to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19, Indonesian authorities announced that they would give live chicken to elderly people getting vaccinated in rural areas of Indonesia. The vaccination program has been started in Cianjur regency, West Java to vaccinate people aged 45 and above. The Southeast Asian has approved Sinovac, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines for mass inoculation. The Chinese developed jabs triggered scepticism after over 350 health workers in Indonesia tested COVID positive even after being inoculated using Sinovac shots.

Image: AP