Hong Kong: Book Justifying West's Invasion Of China In 1900 Goes Missing From Store

A historical book justifying the 8-nation invasion of China at the turn of the 20th century has been missing from a Taiwan-owned bookstore in Hong Kong. The book's title translates to "Eight-nation alliance is a righteous army," as per the reports of the Standard. The move to confiscate the books is a continuation of China's national security law. Furthermore, on July 1, 2020, China enacted a national security law on Hong Kong, which led to high-profile journalists being jailed.

Liu Qikun, the book's author, was born in Beijing but moved to Hong Kong later in his life. He moved to Canada in 1988 to serve as a commentator, according to Global Times. According to ANI, Chao Cheng-min, the head of China Times publishing business that published the book stated that it was first released in Taiwan for a reason, as the press and publication are free in Taiwan and have always accepted the writers' differing points of view, believing readers can make their own decisions.

Residents of Hong Kong have complained about the book

Hong Kong politician Elizabeth Quat stated that residents of Hong Kong have complained about the book. According to Global Times, she claims that some people have sent her the image, cover and contents of the book, expressing their displeasure with it being sold openly in Hong Kong. Local residents have also complained to the police and national security department, as well as Eslite Bookstore.

Quat stated that while she supports literary freedom, she does not support works that demonise and distort Chinese history. She emphasised that the national security law, which took effect more than a year ago, urges local governments to increase communication with the publishing business and remind them to abide by the law, according to Global Times. Quat also said that the government would never be able to blacklist all illicit books, and that booksellers must follow the law.

Liu Qikun was seen as an ultra-rightist

The writer of the book, Liu Qikun, was seen as an ultra-rightist and he has written in support of constitutional democracy in China. According to Radio Free Asia, Miles Yu, who is a historian residing in the United States, stated that what is happening in Hong Kong should serve as a warning to the rest of the globe. He stated that it is a disaster not just for the people of Hong Kong, but for the entire globe, and proves that the CCP isn't a credible regime.

