Hong Kong court finds 7 pro-democracy supporters guilty over peaceful protest

Seven pro-democracy supporters, including media mogul Jimmy Lai and former lawmaker Martin Lee, have been found guilty at a Hong Kong district court for organising an unauthorised protest in 2019. According to The Guardian, the seven accused were convicted by the court on Thursday for organising and participating in an authorised rally. The trial, which began four weeks ago, concluded on April 1 after the court found the defendants to be guilty of pressed charges.

The case relates to a protest organised on August 18, 2019, which saw nearly 2 million people pour into the streets in Hong Kong to demonstrate against an extradition bill pushed by Beijing. The protest was allegedly organised without prior permission from the police and authorities, who said they had allowed a rally but not a march. Protesters had initially gathered in Victoria Park, from where they spread across the city to march and demonstrate in front of government offices.

According to the report, the defendants argued that the march was not an unauthorised procession but a “dispersal plan” because the police never had one for such a large gathering. However, the court refused to accept the argument, underscoring evidence submitted by the prosecution team, which showed instructors telling attendees to “be water” at the rally. They could face up to five years in prison for their sentences, which will be announced on a later date.

Growing Chinese interference

China started tightening its grip on Hong Kong in 2019, ever since the Communist regime introduced the extradition bill, which would have allowed Beijing to bring convicts to the mainland. Although China withdrew the bill after widespread protests, it never gave up the intention to infiltrate the city’s internal politics and stretch out the fragile democratic values nurtured under the ‘One China, Two Systems’ policy until it breaks. Since 2019, China has introduced the draconian National Security Law and has changed Hong Kong’s electoral system to further its influence in the city.

