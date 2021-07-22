Hong Kong Court Pronounces Jail Term Up To 7 Years For Yuen Long Attack

Almost two years after a gang of men carrying sticks descended on people returning at night from a democracy rally at a train station in Yuen Long, a Hong Kong Court, on Thursday, has awarded seven of the convicts' to a jail term of up to seven years, a British news tabloid reported. While six of them got a jail term of three-and-a-half while one got a jail term of seven years, the highest sentence that the District Court could impose. Reports also suggest that one of the convicts who has pleaded it's guilty said: "he had acted on impulse".

Supporters of the convicts used abusive language against the judges

Earlier, while hearing the pleas of those involved in the clash, one of the judges said that the gang of attackers had collectively lost their minds, therefore, they need to be "severely punished" as it was an indiscriminate assault on the people. According to the reports, some of the supporters of the convicts has insulted the judges involved in the conviction of the seven. They used abusive words against the judges when they were walking out of the court.

Despite millions of clips, police denies any relationship with rioters

The brutal attack was broadcasted live by some of the journalists where a group of people wearing white shirts could be seen thrashing the citizens with sticks. It also garnered widespread criticism as it was reported that the police came very late at the spot and some of them were also seen colluding with the rioters. However, police refuted the charges, despite having millions of footage recorded by bystanders and journalists. The police officials said that its officers were too busy handling democracy rallies across the city.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law after the Yuen Long attack

As the clip went viral on several social media platforms, thousands of protestors marched to the streets as a mark of protest against the government and the police. Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year. The criteria for elected officials has been narrowed to those who meet a loosely defined standard of patriotism.

