Hong Kong Democracy Activist Joshua Wong Pleads Guilty Over 2020 Tiananmen Square Vigil

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong on April 30 pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorised June 4 vigil last year commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Account to South China Morning Post, along with Wong, three district councillors - Lester Shum, Tiffany Yuen Ka-wai and Jannelle Rosalynne Leung - have also pleaded guilty to the same. All four defendants were remanded in jail ahead of sentencing next Thursday, but it is worth mentioning that except Leung all were already behind bars before Friday’s hearing.

As per reports, the four were the first batch of defendants to enter a formal plea at the District Court on charges arising from the annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park, which was banned by police last year for the first time since it started in 1990. Prosecutors have laid a total of 39 charges against 26 leading opposition figures, including jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The charges reportedly include organising or taking part in an unauthorised assembly and a related incitement offence.

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutor Edward Lau Wan-Cheung said that around 20,000 participants took part in the illegal assemble and chanted slogans including “fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” and “five demands, not one less,” referring to protesters’ demands during the civil unrest in 2019. The court also heard that the police had declined an application by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China to host the annual event. But the police last year had said that the vigil was cancelled as health officials expressed concerns that a public gathering could heighten the risk of COVID-19 infections at a time when the city was witnessing an upsurge in cases.

Despite the objection from the police, the defendants and other participants had gathered on the park’s football pitches to remember the 1989 incident by holding candles and singing songs. Police, however, cordoned off roads around the park as a result of the gathering crowd.

Defence says 'no acts of violence were intended'

On Friday, the defence lawyer Graham Harris SC urged the court to spare the four jail, saying the vigil was peaceful and orderly, and four had worn face masks throughout the assembly. Harris said that “no acts of violence” were intended, incited, encouraged or committed by any of the four defendants. The vigil was also at all times peaceful and orderly, the lawyer said.

The judge, on the other hand, said that a community service order would not be a proper punishment. It is worth noting that Wong is currently behind bars for his roles in two anti-government protests in 2019, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. He was slated for release in November. Wong, Shum and Yuen have reportedly been denied bail after they were charged with subversion alongside 44 other opposition figures over an unofficial primary election for the Legislative Council last summer.

(Image: Twitter)

