Hong Kong Demonstrators Organise Protest-theme Lunar New Year Fairs

Hong Kong has been witnessing clashes between demonstrators and pro-Beijing politicians for several months now and in a recent turn of events, protest-themed Lunar New Year fairs have sprung up across the city. Despite stiff resistance from authorities the fairs across Hong Kong hopes to raise money and morale for the city's pro-democracy movement. According to an international media report, in the past, several political parties set up stalls to raise money and awareness of their cause, however, the government banned such stalls this year due to months of political unrest.

Although, in response, dozens of independent fairs have still been set up across the city. The stalls are reportedly selling merchandise laden with references to the pro-democracy protests. According to reports, one stall was also giving aways cloth bags with Chinese calligraphy ambigrams which used the characters for both Hong Kong and 'add oil' and another was selling traditional 'fai chun' ney year greetings, blending traditional auspicious wishes with protest slogans and demands.

While speaking to a local media of the city, a stall vendor criticised the government's decision to stop political parties from setting up stalls and said that cutting them seems to be one of the measures adopted by the government to punish the non-violent supporters of the protests. Several independent fairs have also reportedly met oppositions and found it difficult to find venues which led to cancelling. The Sai Ying Pun fair had its length also cut from 100 to 50 metres by local officials.

'Obstruction of police administration'

After seven months of political unrest in Hong Kong, protester still continues to gather on the streets. On January 19, riot police also arrested the prominent organiser of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests. The police claimed that he helped to organise a protest in the financial district a day earlier that turned violent which resulted in officers firing tear gas to disperse the crowd. Hong Kong Civil Assembly Team said in a statement that Ventus Lau was arrested by the police on Sunday evening and was charged with "obstruction of police administration" and violating terms set when permission was granted for the protest.

