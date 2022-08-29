Hong Kong: Experts Raise Concerns Over New Symptoms Found In COVID-infected Children

As the world continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have warned against a new complication that is majorly obstructing the respiratory systems of children suffering from coronavirus during the fifth wave. This was found by health experts in Hong Kong as they said that the common systems detected in children included hoarseness and inspiratory stridor among children suffering from COVID-19.

Some infected children had developed croup, which indicates an inflammation of the larynx, windpipe, and bronchial tubes, said Chuang Shuk-Kwan, who is the director of the Communicable Diseases Division of the Center for Health Protection of the HKSAR Government’s Department of Health. Meanwhile, the consultant at the department of paediatrics and adolescent medicine at Princess Margaret Hospital, Mike Kwan Yat-wah, stated that the clinical features among children during the fifth wave driven by the Omicron variant are different from what was noticed previously, reported China's Global Times report.

Common complaints include memory loss, cognitive deficits & insomnia

"Its symptoms are hoarseness and inspiratory stridor. In severe cases, it can produce acute obstruction of the respiratory tract and an absence of oxygen supply to an organ or a tissue," Kwan said. He informed that this condition can also be caused by various infectious agents, such as the parainfluenza virus. However, in the recent COVID pandemic, this condition was caused by the Omicron variant. Around 19 percent of children, who have recovered from COVID-19, have experienced at least one of these symptoms, Kwan added.

He noted that "the most common complaints were memory loss, cognitive deficits, insomnia, headaches, and discomfort."

Notably, infections caused by the Omicron variant is still on the rise in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, health experts are concerned that with the upcoming school season, cases of COVID among teachers and students will increase and daily tests will be required to prevent transmission on campus. Another reason for the rise of COVID cases in Hong Kong could be low vaccination among senior citizens and children who reported higher rates of severe illness and death after COVID-19 infection, said Hong Kong Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-Chiu on Saturday. "Among them, about 30 percent of people over 80 years old, 20 percent of people between 3 and 11 years old, and 90 percent of people under 3 years old have not been vaccinated," he added.

COVID cases in Hong Kong

Hong Kong reported a total of 9708 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, 213 cases were imported. On Sunday, the death toll reached 10. On Saturday, a total of 8,457 new cases were confirmed and four deaths were reported.

Image: /Representative