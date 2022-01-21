Hong Kong Govt Warns Pet Lovers Not To Obstruct Mass Cull Of Hamsters Amid COVID Scare

After ordering a cull of the tiny furry rodents to reduce the Coronavirus, the Hong Kong government warned, police will deal with pet lovers who try to prevent people from giving up their hamsters for euthanasia or who volunteer to care for abandoned hamsters, the Guardian reported. Officials ordered the killing of approximately 2,000 hamsters from dozens of pet shops on Tuesday after linking a Coronavirus outbreak to a worker at a shop where 11 hamsters were later tested positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of individuals have offered to adopt unwanted hamsters in response to a public backlash against the government and its pandemic advisers, which Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's administration has described as irrational. The Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department (AFCD) declared that any attempt to conserve hamsters would be dealt with, even if it meant invoking the law.

The department, in a statement, said, "If the people concerned continue with such action, or fail to return the hamsters taken away, the AFCD will stringently follow up and hand it over to the police for handling.”

On Tuesday night, officials in full PPE gear dragged red rubbish bags stamped with biohazard warnings out of the shop. Authorities highly advised anyone who purchased a hamster after December 22, just before Christmas, to surrender their pet for culling. Animal rights activists in Hong Kong were outraged, with a Change.org petition garnering over 23,000 signatures in less than a day and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) condemning the decision.

The administration has stated that the animals are being sent in a humane manner and has called on all sectors of society to band together to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Rabbits and chinchillas were also tested in Hong Kong, but only the hamsters were found to be positive. According to broadcaster RTHK, they were all brought from the Netherlands.

Outrage over mass cull of Hamsters

Hong Kong, like China, has a stringent "zero-COVID" policy, eradicating even the tiniest evidence of the virus by contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines, and long-term social isolation. Authorities announced on Tuesday that hamsters and other small mammals, including chinchillas, rabbits, and guinea pigs, will be culled as a "precautionary measure." After hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta type, which is now rare in Hong Kong, the dramatic measure was announced.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Unsplash