As Hong Kong marked the anniversary of Chinese control, the autonomous city’s chief secretary John Lee on Thursday (Jul 1) said that Hong Kong has returned from “chaos to stability” since China’s introduction of the draconian national security law, according to CNA. On June 30, last year, the People’s Republic launched the campaign "patriots rule Hong Kong,” bringing the major global financial hub Hong Kong under its authoritarian regime.

Speaking at a flag-raising ceremony on the 24th anniversary of the Chinese handover of the former British colony that coincides on the same day as the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, Hong Kong’s chief secretary John Lee said that the political environment in the city returned to order since Beijing’s control of the territory.

The controversial legislation ‘National security Law’ imposed on Hong Kong by the central Chinese government sought to outlaw dissent or anti-government sentiment, secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign collusion with foreign forces in the city’s internal affairs. The penalty for serious offenders leads to life imprisonment, and reduces the judicial autonomy of Hong Kong, giving Beijing the absolute power to snub the pro-democratic activists and demonstrators. However, on Wednesday, Lee asserted that Beijing’s takeover of Hong Kong restored normalcy, adding that the controversial law has safeguarded the city’s national security.

[Police officers patrol past some Chinese national flags set up for marking the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China. Credit: AP]

[Members from Association of Hong Kong Flag-guards salute during a flag-raising ceremony. Credit: AP]

China's intense crackdown against dissent

Since the legislation’s introduction, China has launched an intense crackdown against the dissent and mass pro-democracy and anti-China protests. Last week, the city started a trial of the first person arrested on July 1, 2020, under the national security law ‘without a jury’. Altering the legal landscape of the autonomous city under the rule of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong tried a detained protester Tong Ying-Kit on charges of terrorism and incitement to succession as he had flashed a pro-democracy slogan on a flag that read, ”Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times" during the civil disobedience movement.

Hong Kongers hold citywide marches and rallies on July 1 each year to observe the anniversary of when Hong Kong came under the rule of China. Ying-Kit was among the crowd of anti-China civilians protesting in defiance of Beijing’s authoritarian rule and its sweeping national security law that had stripped the city of civil and social freedoms. He, along with 370 others, including a 15-year-old girl was taken into detention by the police with coercion under the national security law.