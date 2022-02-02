Hong Kong Health Officials Fear Scores Of New COVID Cases After Lunar New Year

Hong Kong is witnessing a surge in COVID cases as both Omicron and Delta variants continue to grow in the Special Administrative Region. As per the reports of South China Morning Post, on Tuesday, Hong Kong's coronavirus cases reached triple digits for the first time since the fifth wave began in late December, as health officials confirmed another 129 cases, while untraceable transmissions hit a new high.

Among the new 129 infections on Tuesday, 102 were locally transmitted and 27 of them came from outside the city. The data were released just hours after the chief of the public hospitals warned of a possible tsunami of new cases. The origins of 22 of the local cases were unknown.

Widespread outbreak reaches critical level

Hospital Authority chief executive Tony Ko Pat-sing stated in a blog post that the likelihood of a widespread outbreak has reached a critical level and it might pound in the manner of a tsunami at any time, according to South China Morning Post. He further stated that they urge everyone to stay at home and avoid events involving social gatherings. Ko also asked the people to keep this defence line together.

The outbreaks in Hong Kong have approximately followed those on the Chinese mainland, but it has not yet been brought under control, unlike the mainland. Between January 14 and January 29, officials of the city's Health Department registered 994 new cases. On January 11, mainland cities were able to quickly go into total lockdown and test their entire populations, with Zhengzhou of Henan province testing 12.5 million people in just six hours. Health experts have also cautioned that Hong Kong will be unable to withstand the same kind of mass testing that has been successful in mainland cities of China.

May have to seek China's help

On Tuesday, the China National Health Commission reported only 66 new cases on the mainland, indicating that the mainland's efforts had been successful. Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, who is the Director of Stanley Ho Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases stated that the city's daily testing capacity is around 100,000 and that they may have to enlist the help of the mainland if they want universal testing to be implemented, according to Hong Kong radio.

Image: AP/ Pixabay