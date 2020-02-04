Hong Kong Hospitals Cut Services As Medical Workers Strike To Demand Border Closure

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong hospitals reportedly cut services as doctors were on strike for a second day to demand the border with mainland China be shut completely to ward off the virus that caused the first death in the city. According to reports, the hospital authority said that it was cutting back services because several staff members were absent from duty and emergency services in public hospitals have also been affected.

The strike that started on February 3 also led to two of Hong Kong's land and sea crossings with the mainland to close at midnight. Last month, Carrie Lam also announced to suspend train and ferry services. She also declared the virus as an 'emergency' and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level.

Global Health Emergency

The death toll from the Wuhan 2019-nCoV surged to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have surpassed over 20,000, confirmed the reports. The World Health Organization (WHO) had further warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO also announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China. Macau has also denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has further closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic from January 27 and called for public gatherings to be cancelled.

