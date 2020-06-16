Hong Kong Leader Lam Calls Opponents Of China's Security Bill 'enemy Of People'

In the latest development over China’s controversial national security bill on Hong Kong, the city’s leader Carrie Lam has said that people who are trying to ‘smear’ Asian superpower’s effort are the “enemy of the people”. Just last month China had announced a plan to introduce legislation in Hong Kong to deal with secession, subversion, terrorism and interference of foreign nations. Most nations including US, Australia, UK have jointly criticised China’s bill and believe that it endangers the autonomy of the former British colony which became a part of the mainland under ‘One Country, Two Systems’.

According to the Chinese government and Lam’s Pro-Beijing administration of the city claim that the legislation will not hinder the freedoms of the people but instead, it will target the few ‘troublemakers’ in Hong Kong to retain stability. This also comes after anti-government protesters recently marked the one-year anniversary of the demonstrations that had rocked the city since last year. Before entering the cabinet meeting, Hong Kong leader said that she urges the opponents who are still using tactics to ‘demonize and smear’ the work to cease their deeds because by doing that they are becoming an ‘enemy’ of the people of the city. Lam also claimed that the vast majority in the city want the restoration of ‘stability, safety, satisfaction, and employment’.

Read - Hong Kong Delegate Hoping For Stability With Security Law

Read - Hong Kong Officer Kneeling On Student Protester's Neck Says It Was Within Protocol

‘Sick and tired’

Hong Kong leader said that people were ‘sick and tired’ with the violence at least a year after the city witnessed the biggest ever demonstration involving at least two million people. According to the international reports, the organisers mobilised the supporters to march against a separate bill which was being introduced by China and would have allowed extradition to the mainland. Now, China’s ceremonial parliament the decision of enacting the national security law in Hong Kong in May.

“We are part of the People’s Republic of China but we don’t have a mechanism to protect national security,” said Lam. “This is a risk not just to over 7 million people in Hong Kong, it’s also a risk to 1.4 billion people in the country.”

Read - China To Handle 'rare' Cases Of Hong Kong Under National Security Law: Official

Read - Hong Kong’s National Security Law Will Not Punish People Retroactively: Chinese Official

(Image/Insputs: AP)



