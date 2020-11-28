Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Says She Uses 'piles Of Cash' After US Economic Sanctions

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam on November 27 said that she is neither has her credit cards and nor has a bank account after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions targeting Chinese officials and their allies. Carrie lamented in a broadcast with China’s state-run CGTN, saying, she has piles of cash back home, and has been facing inconvenience with respect to the use of financial services after Washington sanctioned 14 Hong Kong officials over the implementation of China’s controversial national security legislation in the city. Furthermore, at a weekly briefing, Lam said that Trump’s retaliatory sanctions “against her” were “totally unjustified”, and she wouldn’t flinch from contesting embargo on Hong Kong, a base for American firms, at the World Trade Organization.

While President Trump’s sanctions freeze assets of the Hong Kong allies of China and hold any transactions that turn back to the United States as ‘criminal’, Lam said, “Despite the inconvenience, that is nothing that I will take to heart at all.” Lam made remarks ahead of the advisory Executive Council meeting.

Moreover, in an interview with the local English TV channel HKIBC, which aired on November 27, Lam said she was forced to use ‘cash bundles’ due to no bank account every day that caused her immense troubles. Mocking at the fact, Lam told the reporter, here’s a Hong Kong SAR [Special Administrative Region] executive that doesn’t have ‘banking service’ because it was ‘unjustifiably sanctioned’ by the United States’ President. “Government is paying me cash for my salary,” HK executive confirmed on national TV.

'Far-reaching implications' on China

Escalating his anti-China rhetoric, US President Donald Trump had slapped economic and financial sanctions to weaken Hong Kong’s autonomy over Beijing-decreed national security law. Trump’s move was intended at far-reaching implications on China, to prohibit its allies from availing the US financial system.

Trump imposed prohibitions on US firms and agencies and leading financial institutions, that roped in banks, from doing financial transactions with China or Hong Kong. While the Hong Kong Monetary Authority asserted that Trump’s sanctions had no direct implications on de facto central banks, officials with US assets and the international banks in Hong Kong risked penalties as they had to freeze the assets.

Donald Trump had used similar trade and retaliatory economic sanctions on China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Hizbollah, stripping the preferential trading status of firms. However, in Hong Kong, he had drafted a law for the export of products to the US to be labelled as ‘Made in China’ to erode the city’s trade and commerce.

