Hong Kong Leader Lam Says Government Could Intervene In Bar Association If Necessary

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on April 26 that the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association whose chief has been labelled “anti-China politician” by Beijing’s top representative office in the city. On Monday, Lam told reporters that Hong Kong respects freedom of expression but there are limits. Lam, who has been repeatedly lampooned for picking Beijing over her own people, further said that there wasn’t a need for government intervention as of now but there was a possibility.

"For the time being I do not see the case for any government intervention into the affairs of the Hong Kong Bar Association," Lam said. "But, of course, if there are instances or complaints about the bar not acting in accordance with the Hong Kong law, then, of course, the government would be called into action."

Hong Kong Bar Association is chaired by Paul Harris, who has reputedly called out on Beijing’s draconian policies and unjust detentions. Not only has he targeted pro-mainland forces but also openly defended the city-state’s Pro-Democracy protests. Earlier this month, Harris created a stir after he demanded the release of media mogul Jimmy Lai and others who were sentenced for unlawful assembly.

China targets Harris

On April 25, China’s top office in Hong Kong mounted attacks against Harris for defending the pro-democracy demonstrations of 2019 and termed him an “anti-China politician.” As per the news agency ANI report, China’s liaison office said that “It makes a mockery of the Bar Association by condoning Paul Harris to continue chairing the group." The statement came after Harris defended the right to peaceful protests after 10 people, including newspaper mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying.

"How could such an anti-China politician as Paul Harris who has close connections with foreign countries fulfil the principles of safeguarding Hong Kong's rule of law and the Basic Law and support the one country, two systems principle as previously stated by the Bar Association?" a spokesman for Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong said on Sunday as per ANI.

(Image Credits: Associated Press)