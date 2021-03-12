Hong Kong Leader Says Elections Will Be Held, But Also Remains Uncertain About Timing

While Chinese lawmakers approved the controversial changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, Carrie Lam said that the general elections of the Legislative Council, which were postponed for one year last September, will be held. However, she also said that at the moment, she is not yet in a position to tell whether the officials could adhere to September 5, 2021, as a day for the election. It is worth noting that the vote was initially scheduled for September 2020, but delayed for at least a year, with the government citing the coronavirus.

According to AP, Lam said that the Central government authorities are “very sincere and very committed” in trying to move towards the objective of universal suffrage, which was promised to Hong Kong under the Basic Law. Universal Suffrage would give voters the right to vote for the city’s leader. She added that China’s changes to the electoral system could further delay a vote for the city’s legislature, but she was also uncertain about the timing.

China approves changes to electoral system

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Chinese lawmakers approved the controversial changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system that were proposed in the National People’s Congress (NPC) last week. According to reports, only one member of the NPC voted against the changes while the rest voted overwhelmingly in favour. The changes would allow Beijing to veto candidates as it aims to install a “patriotic” government in Hong Kong.

Last week, China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) announced changes were needed to ensure only “patriots” get elected to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo). The approval comes less than a year after China imposed another controversial law in Hong Kong, the National Security Law, which the Communist regime has since used to silence pro-democracy supporters by throwing many of them in prison.

Hong Kong witnessed widespread protests last year after Beijing introduced the new National Security Law. The security law gave mainland China powers to detain pro-democracy lawmakers and anyone deemed a threat to Beijing’s authority in the city. It remains to be seen how the new law plays out in Hong Kong, especially among the pro-democracy camp.

(Image: AP)