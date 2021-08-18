Hong Kong Leader Warns Law Society To Stay Out Of Politics Ahead Of Council Elections

Ahead of the upcoming elections for five seats on the council of Hong Kong's Law Society, the region's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has warned solicitors' group to stay out of politics or else the government would sever all its ties with it. Speaking at a news conference, she said that if the Law Society's involvement is found in politics, the government will consider cutting ties with it. Hong Kong's Law Society is a professional association for solicitors in the city which also performs a regulatory role and monitors the conduct of at least 12,000 solicitors in the region. Earlier, in the month of April, Lam had made it clear that the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association for barristers. She had said this after the Association's chairman Paul Harris was labelled an "anti-China" politician following his criticism on prison sentences that was handed to some pro-democracy politicians.

'Law Society remained politically neutral'

Showing her concerns, Lam further said that in the past organizations and individuals have crossed the red lines, hence, disbandment is the only choice at this time. Meanwhile, reacting to this, the Law Society said it remained politically neutral. "We are constantly in touch with relevant governmental departments and also urged to improve the practice environment and regularly responds, from the legal perspective to consultations on different issues," Law Society President Melissa Pang said. However, the Bar Association refrained from commenting stating it is not a political organisation.

All about the Law Society

It is to be noted here that the increased pressure from the government has led to the shutting down of a number of civil society groups in Hong Kong. The Law Society, which was established in 1907, is also entitled to issue attorneys with certificates and investigate instances of malpractice, along with its important oversight role. The Society is divided into two bodies. First, the Council which is the governing body of the society and consists of 20 members, while the second is the Secretariat which is responsible for the standing committees within the society. Hong Kong is a metropolitan area and special administrative region of China on the eastern Pearl River Delta in South China.

Image Credits: AP