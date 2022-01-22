Hong Kong Locks Down 2,700 Residents Of Housing Block For Five Days To Curb COVID Spread

Hong Kong authorities have placed around 2,700 residents of a COVID-stricken public housing block under lockdown for five days in a bid to prevent community spread of the highly contagious Omicorn variant. According to South China Morning Post, people residing in Yat Kwai House in Kwai Chung Estate will now be kept under home quarantine and undergo daily compulsory testing from Friday until next Wednesday. The latest move was implemented after at least 20 COVID-19 cases were detected in the residential building.

While speaking to reporters, Secretary for Food and Health, Sophia Chan informed that residents will be mandated to stay in their homes, even after completing their daily testing. She said that the 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases detected in the building clearly show that there has been an outbreak in the community, which according to her, is a 'concerning' situation.

“There’s need for us to take speedy action to avoid further spread,” Chan said at a briefing Friday evening, adding, “We hope to return to normal before Lunar New Year for people there.”

Separately, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Centre for Health Protection (CHP), informed reporters that the infection had spread to 13 units on 12 floors, with concerned units facing nine different directions. Chuang said that the cluster involved residents, visitors and people who worked as security or cleaning staff there. Health officials in Hong Kong believe that the most probable explanation for the outbreak having spread throughout the building was that a “super spreader” had roamed on different floors of the building.

Controller of the CHP, Edwin Tsui, explained that the super spreader was believed to be at their most infectious between January 16 and January 18. Tsui informed that the cases were found to be connected to an imported Omicron case at the centre of the Silka Seaview Hotel cluster.

COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that Hong Kong has reported roughly 120 local infections in the past three weeks, after going for more than seven months through late December without any transmission unrelated to international travel. In the past year, the Hong Kong government has implemented overnight snap lockdowns to quickly carry out tests, then allow everyone to return to work the next day.

The government even shut schools, banned flight routes, ended indoor restaurant dining after 6 pm and closed bars, gyms and beaches since Omicron strain snuck past its fortress-like borders in the past several weeks. Notably, as of Friday, the city has reported 13,120 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stood at 213.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)