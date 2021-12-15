Hong Kong: Major Fire Reported At World Trade Centre, More Than 300 Trapped On Rooftop

On Wednesday, December 15, a major fire broke out at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre in the busy commercial and shopping neighbourhood of Causeway Bay, with hundreds of people trapped inside, according to the officials, SCMP reported. At least seven people have been affected by smoke inhalation as a result of the fire that started at the 38-storey World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road.

According to the media agency, the fire broke out in an electrical switch room and ripped through scaffolding, filling the area with heavy smoke. The smoke then spread throughout the shopping centre, including the back stairs. The fire was elevated to a level three event just after an hour. On a scale of one to five, the severity of fires in the city is assessed, with five being the most serious.

Approx 300 people still trapped on the rooftop

Reportedly, more than 300 people are trapped on the rooftop of the Hong Kong building, and another 160 had been evacuated. After an hour, firefighters were observed using an extension ladder to rescue those trapped in an open-air space on the fifth level of the building. Those still in the building, which serves as a mall and office tower complex, are claimed to be office workers and restaurant patrons. Multiple complaints about the fire were received, according to a police spokesman, with reports that the building's rear stairs were filled with dense smoke, SCMP reported.

For some months, the shopping centre, including its basement parking garage, has been undergoing extensive renovations. Scaffolding has been erected around the lower floors of the building, which is owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties. The stores had all been closed for renovations. Only restaurants on the sixth and 13th floors, as well as office space on the 14th and 38th floors, remained open.

With inputs from agencies

IMAGE: AP