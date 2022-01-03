Hong Kong: Newly-elected Members Of Hong Kong Legislative Council Begin Taking Oath

The 90 members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) started taking oath on January 3. According to a report by Xinhua, the oath ceremony is currently going on at the Chamber of the LegCo Complex, where the legislators started taking a pledge to maintain the Basic Law of the HKSAR and swear loyalty to the special Chinese administrative region. Further, the news agency said that the legislators need to sing the national anthem of China with the oath administrator, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Notably, last year, Legislative Council elections were held, which marked a landmark in the Communist government's dismantling of Hong Kong's democracy, freedoms and autonomy. It is worth mentioning the last year's elections were the first such polls that took place after the Communist government invoked the 'patriot' electoral reform law. As expected by critics, the national security law has been used by the pro-China government of Hong Kong to enhance its clampdown on the city. Besides, the news agency said that the elections saw a record low voter turnout as pro-government contenders swept into the expanded legislature.

Chinese officials, poll officials have different views on Hong Kong electoral system

According to a report by Hong Kong Free Press, nearly 1.3 million voters cast ballots for a 30.2% voter turnout. The local media claimed that the figure was 5.6% less than the last historic low in the 1995 legislative election. At that time, the polls were held under British colonial rule. Earlier, while addressing a daily briefing on December 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption and sabotage of anti-China elements in Hong Kong were some of the reasons behind the low voter turnout.

"The elections were also the first since the passage of the National Security Law in June 2020, since which all of Hong Kong's major opposition leaders are now in jail or exile," said a poll official to Hong Kong Free Press on the condition of anonymity.

"Under the electoral shake-up, the proportion of directly elected seats was reduced from approximately half to less than a quarter or 20 seats," added the official.

