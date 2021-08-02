Hong Kong Officials Arrest Singer, Activist Anthony Wong On Corruption Charge

Hong Kong’s anti-corruption watchdog on August 2 arrested a prominent singer and pro-activist Anthony Wong over accusations that he broke the law by singing at a political rally three years ago. According to the Associated Press, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) charged Wong with “corrupt conduct” and said that he had provided “entertainment to induce others to vote” for pro-democracy activist Au Nok-hin in a 2018 legislative council by-election. His arrest is now the latest official move against those who had been pushing for greater democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

In a statement, the ICAC said that providing others with refreshments and entertainment at an election event is “a corrupt conduct and a serious offence” and is against the elections ordinance. It added that at the rally, Wong performed two songs on stage and at the end of the performance, he appealed to the participants of the rally to vote for Au at the election, breaching the Elections Corrupt and Illegal Conduct Ordinance. Now, if convicted, Wong could be jailed for up to seven years and fined HK$500,000 ($64,000).

The 59-year-old singer first came to light in the 1980s as the vocalist for pop duo Tat Ming Pair and later embarked on a solo career. Wong became an outspoken supporter of the city’s democracy movement, backing the 2019 protests as well as the so-called Umbrella Revolution protests that hit the city in 2014. His support for the 2014 protests led to a ban on performing in mainland China and saw his music removed from streaming sites, according to AP.

Along with Wong, the Hong Kong anti-corruption watchdog even charged Au, who won the election, in part for publicising the rally on social media and saying that Wong would be performing. For now, Wong has been released on bail. Au, on the other hand, has been in jail since March. He was one of the 47 pro-democracy activists arrested for alleged subversion over an unofficial primary election they held last year.

HK’s crackdown on pro-democracy activists

Meanwhile, the latest arrests come as authorities crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong following 2019 anti-government protests sparked by concerns that the former British colony was losing the freedoms it was promised when it was handed over to Chinese control in 1997. Beijing imposed national security law that has since been used to arrest over 100 pro-democracy figures. The crackdown has drawn criticism from many governments around the world.

Earlier this week, a Hong Kong waiter was sentenced to nine years in prison after becoming the first person to be convicted under a new national security rule enacted by Beijing to quell dissent in the city. Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, was also forced out of business last month and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security as part of the widening crackdown. Beijing, on the other hand, has dismissed criticisms, saying it is merely restoring order to the city and instituting the same type of national security protections found in other nations.

(With inputs from AP)