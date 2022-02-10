Hong Kong Officials Now Need Training On Contentious National Security Law For Promotions

Hong Kong's Secretary for the Civil Service, Patrick Nip, has said that new civil servants will be required to complete their three-year probation period by receiving training in the National Security Law, a controversial law that critics say China uses to target activists and journalists in the region. During a policy briefing before the Legislative Council's Panel on Public Service on February 9, Patrick Nip said the requirement was aimed at improving civil employees' grasp of the nation's development and the special administrative region's constitutional order.

Nip considered the courses on "one country, two systems," national development, and Hong Kong's national security law, among other topics, to be very basic and very important. According to Hong Kong Free Press, the National Security Law would be included in the fundamental law test, which is part of the autonomous region's civil servant recruiting process.

It came as the West and rights groups accused Beijing of using Hong Kong's National Security Law to silence critics, campaigners, and journalists and media outlets. Hong Kong's authorities have been accused of utilising the statute to arbitrarily detain and arrest people who are seen as a danger to Chinese sovereignty.

Hong Kong-China conflict

It's crucial to realise that Hong Kong is not like the rest of China's cities. For more than 150 years, it was a British colony. However, following a war in 1842, a portion of it, Hong Kong island, was ceded to the UK. The rest of Hong Kong, known as the New Territories, was afterwards leased to the British for 99 years by China.

It grew into a bustling commercial port, and its economy soared in the 1950s as it grew into a manufacturing centre. Migrants and dissidents fleeing mainland China's turmoil, poverty, and persecution flocked to the area. Then, in the early 1980s, as the 99-year lease's expiration date approached, Britain and China began discussions on Hong Kong's future, with China's communist leadership insisting that the entire territory should be transferred to Chinese control.

Under the idea of "one country, two systems," the two sides negotiated a pact in 1984 that would see Hong Kong return to China in 1997. This meant that, despite becoming a part of China, Hong Kong would have a considerable degree of autonomy, except in foreign and defence issues for the next 50 years. Hence, Hong Kong has its own legal system and borders, as well as the protection of rights such as freedom of assembly, speech, and the press.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)