Hong Kong Officials Summon German Consul General Over Student Protester's Asylum Case

Hong Kong officials have summoned the German consul general to the city in an effort to discuss the matter of a Hong Kong student being granted refugee status. As per reports, a 22-year-old university student, who was out on bail after being arrested for taking part in demonstrations against Hong Kong’s extradition law, has been given refugee status in Germany nine months after she fled the Asian financial capital.

Diplomatic friction after student granted refugee status

Hong Kong’s foreign ministry revealed that German Consul General Dieter Lamle was called in for talks with Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung who reiterated that the city authorities objects to Germany harbouring 'criminals' from other sovereign nations on other pretexts or justifications.

As per Hong Kong foreign ministry statement, Cheung told to the Consul General that the University student who has only been identified as Elaine was a suspect in crimes and had jumped bail. The Hong Kong official added that Germany’s actions could be considered as interference into China’s internal matters.

According to reports, Elaine fled Hong Kong back in November last year while she was out of bail. She had been reportedly arrested over allegations of rioting and also for not following the city's anti-mask policy that was implemented as anti-governmental protests became violent. During her telephonic interview with AP Elaine said, "I’m very grateful to the government for covering my basic needs, including healthcare when I had to be treated for mental health issues”.

Intense protests in Hong Kong broke out after Beijing tried to introduce a new extradition law. After months of protests, the bill was scrapped but the protests against the erosion of liberties in Hong Kong continues following which China introduced the new national security law. The law took effect from June 30 and outlaws subversive, secessionist and terrorist activity, as well as collusion with foreign powers.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

