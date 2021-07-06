Hong Kong Police Arrest Six Schoolchildren Among 9 Held Over Terror Charges

Among nine Hong Kongers arrested by the police on terror charges are six secondary school children. The police announced on July 6 that all nine people, including five males and four females aged between 15 and 39, were taken into custody for allegedly trying to manufacture a powerful explosive. Hong Kong’s senior superintendent Steve Li from the new national security unit told the reporters that “the operation we conducted yesterday was against gangsters (who) tried to manufacture TATP explosive inside a homemade laboratory inside a hostel.”

The arrests in Hong Kong came two years after several months of citywide pro-democracy demonstrations took place against China’s increasing authority over the region. The nine people were arrested a year after China imposed a harsh new security law on the former British colony. TATP is the explosive triacetone triperoxide. According to the police, the groups made the same in a homemade laboratory in a hostel.

As per the Associated Press report, the police also said that the nine people planned to use the TATP to bomb courts, cross-harbour tunnels, railways and even planned to put some of these explosives in trash bins on the street “to maximize damage caused to the society.” Authorities have reportedly also said that they seized the apparatus along with the raw materials used to make the TATP and the “trace amount” of the explosive. Hong Kong’s law enforcement also found operating manuals and around 80,000 Hong Kong dollars in cash.

Police froze 600,000 HK dollars in assets

Further, during the arrest, the police also froze about 600,000 Hong Kong dollars in assets that according to authorities might be linked to the plot. Reportedly, the nine arrested people planned to leave the semiautonomous Chinese city and were also planning to conduct the sabotage in Hong Kong before leaving. TATP has been used in several terrorist attacks across the globe, Since 2019, as per AP, the Hong Kong police has arrested a range of people over alleged bomb plots and for making TATP.

Following the arrests, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie lam said at a regular press briefing on July 6 that she hopes the members of the public will “openly condemn threats of violence.” She said, “They should not be wrongly influenced by the idea that there is only government tyranny ... but that breaking the law is in order if you’re trying to achieve a certain cause...They should not be influenced into thinking that they can find excuses to inflict violence.”

IMAGE: AP

