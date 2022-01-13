Hong Kong: Pro-democracy Activist Arrested Again For Violating His Bail Terms Says Report

On Wednesday, January 12, a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong was arrested for the second time for allegedly violating his bail conditions by making remarks and committing acts in a manner that could jeopardise national security. Last year, Owen Chow was one of 47 Democrats charged under the national security act. Chow was arrested by national security police while reporting to the North Point Police Station on Wednesday night, Hong Kong Free Press reported. The report further stated that Chow is likely to appear before the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Thursday, January 13.

As per local media reports, Chow was charged with inciting hatred against the government by continuing to post political comments on social media, including comments on the August 31 incident in 2019. Chow shared images of riot police using pepper spray inside train carriages at Prince Edward MTR station on August 31 last year, captioning them with the date's hashtag. He was also accused of distorting remarks made by security chief Chris Tang and instigating people not to leave their homes or vote in the "patriots only" Legislative Council election last December.

Over 45 people were injured during Yuen Long attack in 2019

Chow quoted Tang's warning of possible terrorist attacks on election day on December 19, saying, "It was you who warned us to stay home if you're worried." During the 2019 Yuen Long attack, a police phone operator allegedly made this remark. Over 100 men with batons rushed Yuen Long MTR station on July 21, 2019, injuring 45 individuals, including journalists, protestors, passengers, and pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting. Some cops were also seen leaving the scene or talking with the white-clad men, prompting police to be chastised for their tardy response. Over the course of a year, the official account of the incident was altered, with authorities eventually stating it was a "gang fight," as per the Hong Kong Free Press.

Chow was released on bail in June 2021

It should be mentioned here that Chow was released on bail in June last year after spending four months in custody awaiting his subversion trial. Notably, China introduced legislation in March 2021 to ensure that Hong Kong is governed by "patriots." The measure limited democratic representation in the legislature, strengthened election control, and put a pro-Beijing vetting group in charge of candidate selection, the outlet reported.

Image: Twitter/@HK_rtang