Hong Kong Pro-democracy Activist Edward Leung Released From Prison After Four Years

After spending nearly four years in jail, Hong Kong activist Edward Leung was released from prison on Wednesday. The prominent independence activist and the spokesman of Hong Kong Indigenous (a localist political group) was jailed for four years after a protest in 2016. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the spokesman of the pro-independence group is considered the most vocal activist of the city who was actively involved in preserving a distinct identity of Hong Kong. The 30-year-old activist was charged for assaulting a police officer in 2018 and igniting a "riot" which is now known as the "Fishball Revolution".

As per local media reports, the turmoil began after the Hong Kong authorities ordered to remove the unlicensed hawkers selling street food during the 2016 Lunar New Year holidays in Mong Kok. Initially, the protest erupted between the authorities and the vendors but soon it turned into a deadly clash after the security forces took "extreme" actions against the protestors.

According to local media reports, Leung was originally awarded a jail term of six years but due to his good behaviour, he was released two years earlier. On the eve of his release on Tuesday, Leung's family urged supporters to let Leung “reunite with his family” and urged supporters to prioritise their own safety.

Edward Leung had coined banned independence slogan

Later on Wednesday morning, Leung in a Facebook post said he had been released from prison and is back with his family. "As required by law, I am subject to a supervision order upon release," he wrote in the post, adding that he would stop using social media and will not be taking any media interviews or visits. "After four years, I want to cherish this precious time to reunite with my family and resume a normal life with them," Leung said, before thanking his supporters for their concern and love.

It is worth mentioning that the 30-year-old activist achieved global fame after he coined the famous slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times" for his election campaign. He coined this slogan while he was contesting for the legislative election in 2016. However, his candidature was rejected on the "baseless" ground.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP