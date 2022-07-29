Hong Kong: Probe Ordered As 2 Injured After Huge Screen Falls On Dancers At Mirror Concert

Hong Kong authorities have ordered an investigation after two dancers performing with Canto-pop boy band Mirror sustained injuries as they were hit by a giant video screen that crashed down onto the stage in the middle of the show on Thursday. Two performers have been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital after they were injured at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong Free Press reported citing police. One of the dancers remains in serious condition while another artist is stable. The concert was halted after the accident and the Mirror manager urged the audience to leave in an orderly manner.

The accident took place at around 10:35 pm (local time) on Thursday, 28 July, when a huge screen above the stage suddenly fell. The video of the incident has been widely circulated on the internet. The video shows the artists performing on stage when the giant screen suddenly fell on one dancer before toppling onto others. As per the news report, three females who were watching the concert were shocked by the incident and one of them has been hospitalised. The video has surfaced on social media and people have expressed shock over the incident.

#BREAKING: A live performance by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short after a screen fell and struck dancers below, at least 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/cTnLxSNhAt — X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) July 28, 2022

Organisers cancel remaining shows

Concert organisers Music Nation and MakerVille in a joint statement apologised after the accident and informed about cancelling all the remaining shows in the 12-show run, as per the Hong Kong Free Press report. They said that investigation will be carried out to find the cause of the accident. Furthermore, Concert organisers Music Nation and MakerVille announced that they will announce details regarding the refund of tickets at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive John Lee said that the show has been cancelled after the government ordered to put the show on hold "until the structure of the stage is proved to be safe, as per the news report. John Lee expressed "shock" at the incident and has ordered relevant departments to investigate the incident and review the safety arrangements needed for similar performances.

Image: Twitter/@TheRealXMoney