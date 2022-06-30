Hong Kong Prohibits Some Journalists From Covering Official Events During Jinping's Visit

The authorities in Hong Kong have prohibited a group of journalists from covering the official ceremonies during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to Beijing. According to the Hong Kong Journalist Association (HKJA), more than 13 journalists, working for local and international organizations, have been prohibited to cover the July 1 events owing to "security reasons. "The authorities have made ad hoc and narrow interview arrangements at this important juncture and have put forth vague grounds for refusal, seriously undermining the freedom of the press in Hong Kong," the HKJA said in a statement, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Hong Kong police department has confirmed the visit of the Chinese President to the city to participate in the event marking the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Beijing on July 1, 1997. It will be Jinping's first visit outside of China's mainland since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the local police, a number of security measures, including road closures and a no-fly zone, have been put in place in Hong Kong, a special semi-autonomous region of China.

Strict measures put in place ahead of the events on July 1

According to reports, strict requirements have been set for those who are slated to attend the events. Journalists were required to submit COVID-19 nucleic acid tests and asked to stay in quarantine hotels from Wednesday, June 29. The Hong Kong Economic Journal stated that several journalists received refusal letters on Wednesday despite initial approvals that came with directions for checking into the quarantine hotel. It further claimed that some others were informed upon arrival that they were not permitted to attend the events.

One journalist from each media outlet allowed to cover events

Earlier, the authorities had asked media organizations to submit up to 20 applications to cover the events on July 1, which included a flag-raising ceremony and the inauguration of the new Hong Kong government. However, it was later made clear that just one journalist from each outlet would be allowed to cover events. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Information Services Department, which initially invited media outlets to sign up to cover the events, refused to say how many journalists received accreditation. "The government is striking a balance as far as possible between the need for media work and security requirements. We will not comment on the accreditation outcome of individual organizations and persons," the department stated, as per the AP.

(With inputs from AP)

