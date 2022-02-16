Hong Kong has converted freshly built public housing and 10,000 hotel rooms into quarantine facilities, as officials try to manage an Omicron outbreak that has engulfed the city. Recent days have seen record daily highs of more than 2,000 cases, but experts warn that the outbreak could reach 30,000 cases per day. Hospitals, testing facilities, and isolation centres have already been overburdened, with local media reporting on spillover tents set up in hospital parking lots, the local media reported.

Thousands of patients infected with COVID-19 remain on the waiting list for isolation rooms, with another 5,400 preliminary positive cases recorded early Tuesday. According to Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, the plan to convert social housing in Fanling and Kwai Chung will accommodate more than 3,000 individuals. It follows a decision in February 2020 to convert a freshly constructed block in Sha Tin, reversing a vow not to repurpose the much-desired public housing and provoking minor protests.

The hotel rooms had not yet been identified, and Lam warned that if enough hotels didn't cooperate, she would use her emergency legal powers to compel them. Lam also stated that no preparations whatsoever for extensive city lockdowns were in the works, instead opting for district-level and estate-specific localised lockdowns. Despite the fact that the city's fifth wave of infection had outgrown the capabilities, Lam said the government remained dedicated to properly managing the outbreak, unlike many other countries that have abandoned zero COVID measures since being hit with the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

"It is not an option to surrender to the virus," Lam remarked, as per The Guardian.

Govt to hand out 100 million rapid testing kits

Last Monday, the government ended its policy of sending all identified patients to a hospital for isolation, allowing mild or asymptomatic people to recover in rooms at the Penny's Bay quarantine facility. Lam also said that authorities would begin handing out 100 million rapid testing kits on Tuesday, beginning with employees at elderly care facilities, to resolve the backlog of PCR tests caused by obligatory testing orders that pushed hundreds of thousands of seniors into hours-long lines.

After China's central government offered the city assistance with the COVID pandemic, the administration formed task forces to collaborate with their mainland counterparts. The new taskforces will concentrate on epidemiology, increasing testing capacity, securing medical and food supplies, and constructing isolation and treatment centres.

Hong Kong has had one of the most effective pandemic responses in the world, but it has been chastised for its inconsistency and harshness, sparking a rare protest on Tuesday. With near-daily additions or adjustments, the city is once again under stringent social constraints not seen since mid-2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP